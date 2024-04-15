Lok Sabha polls 2024: Choppers, drones to keep electoral field safe in Maharashtra's Naxal belt

Gadchiroli: The district police headquarters in Gadchiroli is abuzz with activities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls amid unprecedented security arrangements including aerial surveillance by helicopters and real-time drone monitoring.
Gadchiroli, which falls in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, is part of the Red Corridor experiencing considerable Naxalite-Maoist activities.
On the day of polling, around 15,000 police and security personnel will be deployed in the Maoist-affected areas of the district.
"We have made elaborate preparations," Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, told this reporter.
While there are barricades and police checkpoints at major roads, care is being taken to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced.
Flag marches are also being conducted.
"Over the past month, security has been beefed up extensively. There is a round-the-clock vigil. The message is clear that bullets cannot affect ballots,” said a Gadchiroli resident who wished not to be identified.
The southern parts of the district — which has dense forests, hills and rivers — are affected by cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).
The region is sandwiched between Chhattisgarh and Telangana.
The Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) Lok Sabha seat comprises Assembly segments spread across three districts — Armori (ST), Gadchiroli (ST) and Aheri (ST) in Gadchiroli district; Brahmapuri and Chimur in Chandrapur district, and Amgaon (ST) in Gondia district.
Over weeks, Neelotpal along with his superiors Special Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil, who heads the Anti-Naxal Operations (ANO), and Deputy Inspector General Ankit Goyal, who is in-charge of the Gadchiroli Range, has held a series of meetings with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
According to the SP, 87 companies of CAPFs would be pressed into action on the day of polling. "As of now 40 companies have been deployed. We will also have the Home Guards. The total deployment on the day of polling would be 15,000 officers and personnel of police and security personnel.
"Six Mi-17 helicopters are engaged in aerial surveillance while one exclusive air ambulance is kept ready. As many as 35 base camps are to be served by choppers and the projected sorties are around 180. A fleet of 130 drones will monitor from the skies,” he said.
(Published 15 April 2024, 05:12 IST)