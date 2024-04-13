Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress likely to field Vikramaditya Singh against Kangana Ranaut in Himachal's Mandi

New Delhi: Congress is likely to field Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP’s actor-turned-candidate Kangana Ranaut in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, which is presently represented by his mother and state party chief Pratibha Singh.

The party is also learnt to have cleared the names of Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda from Rohtak and Congress General Secretary and former MP Kumari Selja from Sirsa in Haryana.

Sources said a consensus has emerged over Vikramaditya’s name and the Central Election Committee chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday discussed the matter.

After the meeting, Pratibha told reporters that the leaders have placed Vikramaditya’s name before the panel and a final decision will be taken by Kharge. Sources said it is now only a formality to announce Vikramaditya’s name for the seat.