Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress likely to field Vikramaditya Singh against Kangana Ranaut in Himachal's Mandi

New Delhi: Congress is likely to field Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP’s actor-turned-candidate Kangana Ranaut in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, which is presently represented by his mother and state party chief Pratibha Singh.
The party is also learnt to have cleared the names of Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda from Rohtak and Congress General Secretary and former MP Kumari Selja from Sirsa in Haryana.
Sources said a consensus has emerged over Vikramaditya’s name and the Central Election Committee chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday discussed the matter.
After the meeting, Pratibha told reporters that the leaders have placed Vikramaditya’s name before the panel and a final decision will be taken by Kharge. Sources said it is now only a formality to announce Vikramaditya’s name for the seat.
Pratibha and Vikramaditya had led a rebellion against Sukhu in the recent past and the former had earlier said that she was not willing to contest again from Mandi. However, she later changed her stand as Kangana’s candidature was announced and clamour for her son started gaining ground.
Congress had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandi but in a bypoll later, Pratibha had won the seat for the party. Kangana had alleged that Vikramaditya will join the BJP, an allegation rubbished by Pratibha who said she did not wish to respond to such non-serious claims.
Sources said the name of Vinod Sultanpuri has been finalised for the Shimla seat. The decision on candidates for Hamirpur and Kangra will be finalised later.
On Haryana, sources said to discuss names for the remaining six seats, a committee has been formed. Congress has allocated one seat – Kurukshetra – to AAP. The CEC has also discussed candidates for Punjab.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring said, “we held discussions for 7-8 seats. In a day or two, we will announce our list of candidates. There are sitting MPs and new faces among candidates. We have allotted tickets based on the winnability factor."
(Published 13 April 2024, 15:00 IST)