Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress to release manifesto on April 5, announces mega rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad next day

New Delhi: The Congress will launch the 'Nyay Patra', its manifesto, for the Lok Sabha elections, not just in a press conference in Delhi, but across two mega rallies over two days, as the party makes a huge push to advertise its 'guarantees'.
The manifesto will first be released at a press conference in Congress headquarters on Friday followed by rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day where top party leaders will be present.
After the April 5 event in Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fly to Jaipur on April 6 to attend a mega rally where they will launch the manifesto.
Later in the day, Rahul will also attend a rally in Hyderabad to release the manifesto.
"Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.
The primary thrust for the manifesto will be on five ‘nyays’ announced during Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and includes promises to legally end the “misuse” of central laws, amend or scrap “anti-people” provisions in laws like the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
The party has already unveiled 'Kisan Nyay', including legal guarantee for MSP, 'Hissedari Nyay' (share in governance), 'Yuva Nyay', including a mandatory apprenticeship and some income to youth), 'Nari Nyay' for women and 'Shramik Nyay' for workers. It also released an 'Adivasi Sankalp' in Maharashtra's Nandurbar.
The Congress may also promise reservation benefits for OBCs in private higher educational institutions and private universities. Sources said there is a detailed section in the manifesto that speaks about the laws to be amended and the steps to be taken to end the misuse of central agencies.
