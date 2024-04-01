Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress to release manifesto on April 5, announces mega rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad next day

New Delhi: The Congress will launch the 'Nyay Patra', its manifesto, for the Lok Sabha elections, not just in a press conference in Delhi, but across two mega rallies over two days, as the party makes a huge push to advertise its 'guarantees'.

The manifesto will first be released at a press conference in Congress headquarters on Friday followed by rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day where top party leaders will be present.

After the April 5 event in Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fly to Jaipur on April 6 to attend a mega rally where they will launch the manifesto.

Later in the day, Rahul will also attend a rally in Hyderabad to release the manifesto.

"Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.