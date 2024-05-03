Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress workers in Amethi fear nominating K L Sharma will make contest easy for Smriti Irani

Considered to be their 'Chanakya', Kishori Lal Sharma, who had been looking after the two Congress bastions of Amethi and Raebareli for over the past three decades and representing former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahu Gandhi, was rewarded for his loyalty to the party's first family with the nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

It would for the first time in 25 years that no member of the Gandhi family is contesting from Amethi. Earlier Captain Satish Sharma, another Nehru-Gandhi loyalist, had contested from Amethi and won in 1991 and 1996. He, however, lost to Sanjay Singh in 1998.

Rahul, who lost to union minister Smriti Irani by around 55 thousand votes in the 2019 LS polls from Amethi, shifted to the neighbouring Raebareli LS seat, represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi, who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan recently.

A resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, Sharma, on Friday, filed his nomination papers from Amethi. He also held a roadshow with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who exuded confidence that Congress would wrest the seat from the BJP this time.

''Kishori Lal Sharma is familiar with every nook and corner of Amethi.....every party worker knows him.....he is aware of the problems confronting this constituency,'' Priyanka said while addressing Congress workers during the roadshow.

Priyanka said that she would be camping in Amethi for the next few days and campaign for Sharma. ''We all will be campaigning for him and ensuring his victory in Amethi,'' she added.