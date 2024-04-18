Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: ‘Aatral’ Ashok Kumar vs K E Prakash

Tamil Nadu’s richest candidate polls with assets valued at Rs 538 crore, 54-year-old Ashok Kumar is a philanthropist-businessman who had worked in firms like Intel and Microsoft.

After spending about 13 years in the US, Ashok Kumar returned to India in 2005 and is now running a group of educational institutions and other businesses. In 2021, he launched Aatral Foundation which runs low-cost canteens providing food at affordable prices to people in and around Erode.

The entrepreneur-politician has donated crores of rupees to construct additional buildings for schools, classrooms with better ambience, functional toilets and other similar amenities through his foundation.

Ashok Kumar’s mother K S Soundram was AIADMK MP from the then Tiruchengode constituency in 1991 and his mother-in-law is the sitting BJP MLA from Modakurichi, C Saraswathi. He quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK in November 2023.