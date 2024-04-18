Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Anto Antony vs Anil Antony

Anto Antony won from Pathanamthitta in 2009, 2014 and 2019. A graduate, Anto Antony started his political career in the Congress students wing, KSU. Later, he became the Congress district committee president in Kottayam. Anto Antony contested Lok Sabha polls from Kottayam in 2004 but was defeated by CPM's Suresh Kurup.

However, in 2009, he clinched a convincing victory by bagging more than 4 lakh votes.

Since then, he has been undefeated from the constituency. His recent remark "what involvement did Pakistan have in the Pulwama blast?" had put the Congress on defensive after both the BJP and the CPI(M) used it for political gains.

While the Congress-led UDF won from here in the 2019 LS polls with a margin of over 40,000 votes, in the subsequent Assembly election of 2021 all five seats in the district were won by the LDF.

The fight in Pathanamthitta is essentially triangular as the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is pinning its hopes on former state finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, leveraging his political clout in the state and past cabinet experience in the previous two LDF governments.