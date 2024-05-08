Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Face-off: Ujjwal Nikam vs Varsha Gaikwad

Varsha Gaikwad - Congress

When Prof Varsha Gaikwad was appointed the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president, she had a bigger role cut out. She is a grassroots leader and it was clear that she would take everyone along and put an end to factionalism. A four-time MLA from Dharavi and former minister, she was keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai South-Central. However, things changed because of negotiations with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Matoshree aide Anil Desai was named. However, later Congress fielded her from Mumbai North-Central, which irked Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan. But now things are sorted out and she has hit the ground. A former teacher, she was a lecturer at the Siddharth College of Arts, Science and Commerce. She had been a minister in the erstwhile Democratic Front government and the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation and had handled portfolios like Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education, Tourism, Special Assistance, Women and Child Development. She led from the front in Dharavi in combating the pandemic. Hailing from an Ambedkarite-Buddhist family, she is a grass-roots leader. Her father Eknath Gaikwad was a former MP and ex-Mumbai Congress president.