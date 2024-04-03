Lok Sabha polls 2024: First phase would witness a direct BJP vs Congress contest in Maharashtra

Nagpur/Mumbai: Amid the heatwave sweeping the central Indian landscape, high-voltage campaign in a large part of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra has gathered full steam for the Phase-1 of Lok Sabha elections which would largely be a direct battle between the BJP and the Congress.
The five constituencies going to polls are Nagpur, Ramtek (SC), Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST).
A total of 97 candidates are in fray which include two high-profile BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, who is the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Sudhir Mungantiwar, a senior minister in Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government - who are contesting from Nagpur and Chandrapur, respectively.
Nagpur, the geographical centre of India, is witnessing an interesting contest.
Gadkari, a two-time MP who is considered close to the RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and the top brass of BJP’s ideological parent, faces Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, who is an MLA from Nagpur West and a former Mayor of the Orange City, as Nagpur is referred to. Thakre has the backing of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, who supported his candidature despite the falling apart of alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
In 2014 and 2019, Gadkari had defeated Congress stalwart Vilas Muttemwar and Nana Patole, the first leader to revolt against Modi and leave BJP. Gadkari is known to get work done and is often known as Highway Man of India but he often speaks his mind out and does not hesitate to call a spade a spade.
BJP’s trouble-shooter and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, both of whom hail from Nagpur, have addressed a series of meetings for Gadkari.
In Chandrapur, Mungantiwar, a six-time MLA from Chandrapur and Ballarpur, who is the state Forest and Cultural Affairs Minister is facing a stiff challenge from Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar, who is wife of late MP Balu Dhanorkar, who had defeated BJP veteran Hansraj Ahir. This is the only seat that Congress won from Maharashtra last time. Mungantiwar had taken lead in sending teakwood from his home town for the new Parliament Building complex in New Delhi and Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. In fact, state’s Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar was keen that her daughter Shivani contest the seat, but the high-command denied.
Named after moon, Chandrapur is a coal basket - and has a rich history.
The Vidarbha region has 10 seats and five of them are going for polls in Phase-1 on 19 April.
In support of BJP candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to address rallies on 10 April and 6 April, respectively.
Vidarbha MVA leaders too have hit the campaign trail.
Here's a list of Maharashtra's Phase-1 BJP and Congress Lok Sabha candidates
Nagpur:
Nitin Gadkari (BJP): Two-time sitting BJP MP
Vikas Thakre (Congress): First-time Congress MLA from Nagpur West and former Nagpur Mayor
Ramtek (SC):
Raju Parwe (Shiv Sena): Former Congress MLA from Umred, resigned to join Shiv Sena, which denied ticket to two-term MP Krupal Tamhane
Shyam Barve (Congress): Long-term Congress worker, he emerged in the scene becoming the official candidate from dummy after his wife Rashmi Barve’s caste certificate was rejected
Chandrapur:
Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP): Six-term BJP MLA, he has been given an MP ticket
Pratibha Dhanorkar (Congress): Warora Congress MLA, she has been fielded with the responsibility of defending the long Congress seat of the state that her late husband Balu Dhanorkar represented. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar was keen for the seat for his daughter Shivani.
Bhandara-Gondiya:
Sunil Mendhe (BJP): Sitting MP with a non-controversial image
Dr Prashant Padole (Congress): A first-timer, he is a distant relative of Nana Patole and got the ticket after the state Congress chief refused to enter the fray
Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST):
Ashok Nete (BJP): Two-time sitting MP and twice MLA from the district affected by Naxalism
Dr Namdev Kirsan: A former Maharashtra government employee who had not been tested in local politics.