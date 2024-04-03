Lok Sabha polls 2024: First phase would witness a direct BJP vs Congress contest in Maharashtra

Nagpur/Mumbai: Amid the heatwave sweeping the central Indian landscape, high-voltage campaign in a large part of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra has gathered full steam for the Phase-1 of Lok Sabha elections which would largely be a direct battle between the BJP and the Congress.

The five constituencies going to polls are Nagpur, Ramtek (SC), Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST).

A total of 97 candidates are in fray which include two high-profile BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, who is the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Sudhir Mungantiwar, a senior minister in Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government - who are contesting from Nagpur and Chandrapur, respectively.