Lok Sabha polls 2024: In I.N.D.I.A bloc's safe southern fort, BJP attempts a breach

Chennai: What has always been a bipolar contest between the two Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK is turning into a triangular fight in Tamil Nadu with the BJP cobbling up a rainbow coalition as it makes a concerted effort to breach the southern fortress.

Yet another player on the turf is the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist outfit that has caught the imagination of young voters, especially in southern parts of the state.

Tamil Nadu, with 39 MPs, is a politically-crucial state that has played a key role in the formation of coalition governments in Delhi whenever the Congress or BJP failed to get a majority on their own.

The DMK was an integral part of the central governments led by United Front (from 1996 to 1998), National Democratic Alliance (from 1999 to 2004), and United Progressive Alliance (from 2004 to 2013), while the AIADMK was a key player in the NDA from 1998 from 1999.