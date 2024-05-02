Lok Sabha polls 2024 | In West Bengal's Asansol, it's TMC's 'Bihari Babu' vs BJP's 'Sardarji'

Brushing aside the TMC allegation of Ahluwalia's absenteeism, Tiwari asked, "That way, how many times did we see Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol in the last two years?"

A two-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib, Sinha had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and switched over to the TMC in 2022.