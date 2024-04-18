Lok Sabha polls 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. to introduce guarantees soon: White paper on Pulwama, MSP on the cards

New Delhi: A White Paper on Pulwama terror strike and other national security incidents, 200 unit free electricity for all families, Rs 1,000 per month direct cash transfer to farmers, curtailing powers of central agencies and a SIT probe on electoral bonds are likely to be among a series of 'guarantees' I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be unveiling soon, sources said.
Scrapping of ‘Agniveer’ recruitment, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price, filling 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector units within a year, an urban job guarantee scheme, Caste Census and raising existing quota cap of 50 per cent and immediate enforcement of 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament and Assemblies may also find a place in the I.N.D.I.A. guarantees.
Sources said the draft was circulated among I.N.D.I.A. partners earlier and a wider consensus has been arrived at on the document, which contains the main promises of several parties. The guarantees are divided into seven segments – jobs, social justice, social security, healthcare and education, farmers, national security and citizens.
Amid Opposition facing the heat of central agencies, sources said the document will promise that an I.N.D.I.A. government will “curtail” the powers of Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax Department to harass “honest” businesspersons and political opponents.
It will also promise a review of all “draconian laws” besides ordering a SIT probe into the quid pro quo involving electoral bonds and reaffirming the “golden principle” that ‘bail is the rule and jail the exception’. Another promise is likely to recalibrate the “unrestrained “ privatisation of Public Sector Units and revamp the GST system.
In the national security section, sources said the I.N.D.I.A group is likely to guarantee a White Paper to determine the “truth” behind the Pulwama incident and other national security issues. Restoration of regular recruitment by scrapping the ‘Agniveer’ programme and One Rank, One Pension designed by the previous UPA government will be implemented.
Asked whether the reference to Pulwama could backfire and give ammunition to the ruling BJP, sources said they were not questioning the forces but examining allegations levelled by people who formerly held Constitutional posts and circumstances like how terrorists managed to bring in huge quantities of RDX.
Six free LPG cylinders per year for Below Poverty Line families, return to Old Pension Scheme, free delivery of ration to every BPL family, Direct Cash Transfer of Rs one lakh per year to the oldest woman in family, Rs 1,000 per month to every unemployment youth, doubling of old age pension and one-time Rs 50,000 grant for girl students to pursue higher studies are also likely to find space in the list of guarantees.
(Published 18 April 2024, 02:57 IST)