Lok Sabha polls 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. to introduce guarantees soon: White paper on Pulwama, MSP on the cards

New Delhi: A White Paper on Pulwama terror strike and other national security incidents, 200 unit free electricity for all families, Rs 1,000 per month direct cash transfer to farmers, curtailing powers of central agencies and a SIT probe on electoral bonds are likely to be among a series of 'guarantees' I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be unveiling soon, sources said.

Scrapping of ‘Agniveer’ recruitment, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price, filling 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector units within a year, an urban job guarantee scheme, Caste Census and raising existing quota cap of 50 per cent and immediate enforcement of 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament and Assemblies may also find a place in the I.N.D.I.A. guarantees.

Sources said the draft was circulated among I.N.D.I.A. partners earlier and a wider consensus has been arrived at on the document, which contains the main promises of several parties. The guarantees are divided into seven segments – jobs, social justice, social security, healthcare and education, farmers, national security and citizens.