Lok Sabha polls 2024: M K Stalin fuels campaign blitz in Tamil Nadu with Governor ‘excesses’ ammo

Chennai: “I have come here after attending the swearing-in of K Ponmudy as a minister, thanks to the intervention of the Supreme Court. I have begun my campaign from the Raj Bhavan,” thundered DMK president M K Stalin on March 22 in Tiruchirapalli as he kicked off his party’s election campaign.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister didn’t stop with the criticism of Governor R N Ravi there. He tore into Ravi for his “excesses” in every campaign meeting he has addressed in the past couple of days, making it amply clear that the DMK will not take it lying down the “misuse of Raj Bhavan” for “political purposes” by the BJP.
The DMK believes its attacks against the Raj Bhavan will yield many political dividends in TN where federalism and greater autonomy for the state have much resonance among the voters. Stalin and the DMK have been mocking the Governor calling him the party’s “star campaigner” for the past few months with the CM even appealing to the Centre not to “change” Ravi “at least till polls”.
“Since the Governor’s actions vis-à-vis Ponmudy came amid polls, how can we remain silent? The Governor has given this on a platter to us and we will use it to the hilt. The CM is sure to talk about the Governor in all his campaigns,” the leader added.
The Governor, the post to which the Dravidian major has a pathological dislike, is yet another arsenal in the DMK’s weaponry against the BJP in this election along with federalism, state autonomy, and equitable distribution of financial resources.
Stalin’s dispensation has been involved in a running battle with the Governor on a host of issues with the latest being Ravi’s refusal to appoint Ponmudy as a minister after he was reinstated as an MLA after the SC stayed his conviction in a corruption case. Ravi relented only after the SC intervened and asked him tough questions about his behaviour.
The Governor's out-of-turn remarks and actions that turn into controversies, indirectly helping the DMK rather than “putting the government in the dock” has been one of the biggest murmurs in political circles for a year.
A senior DMK leader told DH that the party is consciously making the Governor and his office a key issue in the polls because of the way he behaved over the past two-and-a-half years.
It is not that the governor, another DMK leader said, has only opened fronts on administrative issues but also delayed signing into law many legislations that have had a direct connection with the people.
“The governor delayed the bill to ban online rummy for over six months before returning it to the Assembly. He took another month when the Assembly sent it back to him. In those eight months, over 20 people died...,” the second leader said.
Professor Ramu Manivannan, who taught history at the University of Madras, said there was “nothing wrong” in Stalin attacking the governor in election campaigns.
“He (Ravi) has played politics by going beyond his powers prescribed by the Constitution. When the Governor plays politics, the CM has to hit back politically. What better platform than an election campaign for a party,” Manivannan added.
If not the issue of Governor, Manivannan said, the DMK would have certainly made Centre-state relations as a major campaign issue as it had always fought in favour of them, inside and outside the Parliament, and legislature.