Lok Sabha polls 2024: M K Stalin fuels campaign blitz in Tamil Nadu with Governor ‘excesses’ ammo

The Governor, the post to which the Dravidian major has a pathological dislike, is yet another arsenal in the DMK’s weaponry against the BJP in this election along with federalism, state autonomy, and equitable distribution of financial resources.

Stalin’s dispensation has been involved in a running battle with the Governor on a host of issues with the latest being Ravi’s refusal to appoint Ponmudy as a minister after he was reinstated as an MLA after the SC stayed his conviction in a corruption case. Ravi relented only after the SC intervened and asked him tough questions about his behaviour.

The Governor's out-of-turn remarks and actions that turn into controversies, indirectly helping the DMK rather than “putting the government in the dock” has been one of the biggest murmurs in political circles for a year.

A senior DMK leader told DH that the party is consciously making the Governor and his office a key issue in the polls because of the way he behaved over the past two-and-a-half years.