Lok Sabha polls 2024: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi's visits add momentum to North Maharashtra's campaigns

Mumbai: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited North Maharashtra - which gave momentum to the electioneering in the region where the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi faces an uphill task to take on the BJP-led Maha Yuti in the agrarian bowl.

Whether it is onions, grapes, bananas, sugarcane, cotton, vegetables, chickpeas, groundnuts and lentils, the region will witness a say from the farmers.

The eight Lok Sabha seats of Khandesh-North Maharashtra region are Nashik, Shirdi (SC), Ahmednagar, Dindori (ST), Jalgaon, Raver, Dhule, and Nandurbar (ST).

If one looks at the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and Shiv Sena won six and two seats, respectively, both times, while the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front failed to open account.

The biggest North Maharashtra city of Nashik, which is associated with Ramayan, was visited by both Modi and Gandhi.

In the final run-up to the January 22, 2024 consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Modi visited the Shree Kalaram Mandir on the banks of Godavari river. Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and MNS President Raj Thackeray too visited the temple over the past couple of months. Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through the region and he offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Trimbakeshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlingas.