Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | No end to plights of Kasargod's endosulfan victims

Another election has come and all candidates have yet again started making major promises for the upliftment of the northern district of Kasargod in Kerala, especially with regard to medical facilities, even as similar offers made during the previous elections are still remaining as distant dreams.

None of the candidates turn up at the 85 day long indefinite stir by families of endosulfan victims. None were ready to attend a request of a forum working for Kasargod's development to turn up for a discussion on the district's long pending needs.

While Congress's Rajmohan Unnithan is trying to retain the seat, CPM has fielded senior leader M V Balakrishnan Master to wrest the seat that it lost after three decades in 2019.

BJP hopes that their candidate Mahila Morcha leader and Manjeshwar block panchayat member M L Ashwini, who was born and brought up in Bengaluru, could make some influence among the voters with her linguistic skills in Kasargod, which is known as land of seven languages. The district that shares borders with Karnataka has a considerable Kannadiga population.

"I could speak in various languages like Kannada, Malayalam and Tulu that are commonly used in Kasargod and I hope that will be an added advantage for getting closer to the voters," Ashwini told DH.