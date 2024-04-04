Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath gear up for election blitz in J&K

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to ignite political fervor in Jammu as they gear up to address crucial election rallies in the region on April 12 and April 9 respectively.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindutva mascot known for his provocative speeches, will be holding another big rally at Kathua on April 10. Yogi is one of the star campaigners of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.
On April 12, Modi is slated to headline an electrifying election rally for BJP candidate Jitendra Singh (Udhampur-Doda) at Modi Ground in Udhampur. Udhampur-Doda segment goes to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
This will be Modi’s third rally in Jammu and Kashmir this year. He addressed a rally at M A Stadium, Jammu on February 20, and another rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on March 7.
Before Modi’s rally, Amit Shah, the formidable architect of BJP's election strategy, is scheduled to address an election rally at Raipur-Domana on April 9 for BJP candidate from Jammu, Jugal Kishor Sharma. His presence is expected to inject vigor into the party's campaign machinery, as he rallies supporters and delineates the BJP's vision for the region.
The rally will be a big one, a BJP leader said, adding that in the third phase of elections, Shah will address another rally, most likely in the border district of Poonch for Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency.
Both the BJP candidates – Jitendra Singh and Sharma – are seeking hat-trick from Udhampur and Jammu seats having won it for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019.
With the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir undergoing seismic shifts post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the BJP's aggressive campaign strategy underscores its determination to consolidate its foothold in the region.
As the electoral battle intensifies, all eyes are on Modi and Shah as they embark on a mission to shape the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir.
(Published 04 April 2024, 05:53 IST)