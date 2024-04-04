Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath gear up for election blitz in J&K

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to ignite political fervor in Jammu as they gear up to address crucial election rallies in the region on April 12 and April 9 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindutva mascot known for his provocative speeches, will be holding another big rally at Kathua on April 10. Yogi is one of the star campaigners of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 12, Modi is slated to headline an electrifying election rally for BJP candidate Jitendra Singh (Udhampur-Doda) at Modi Ground in Udhampur. Udhampur-Doda segment goes to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

This will be Modi’s third rally in Jammu and Kashmir this year. He addressed a rally at M A Stadium, Jammu on February 20, and another rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on March 7.