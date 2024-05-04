Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Representatives of poll bodies from 23 nations to see electoral process up close

New Delhi: Representatives of election management bodies from 23 countries, including Australia, Russia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are here to observe the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Seventy-five delegates will visit six states in small groups to witness the elections and preparations related to it in various constituencies.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday described the visit of the foreign delegates as a first in terms of scale and magnitude of participation.

Beginning Saturday, the programme seeks to familiarise them with the nuances of India's electoral system as well as the best practices being used.