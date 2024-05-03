Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | SC refuses to entertain plea on 'namesake' candidates

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that sought a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to take urgent steps for an effective mechanism to solve the issue of "namesake" candidates contesting polls.

After a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai showed disinclination to entertain the plea, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw it.

The bench, also comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sandeep Mehta, allowed the petition to be withdrawn.

"If somebody is born as Rahul Gandhi or if somebody is born as Lalu Prasad Yadav, how can they be prevented from contesting elections? Would it not be affecting their rights?" the bench asked advocate V K Biju, who appeared in the court on behalf of petitioner Sabu Steephen.

Describing the issue as "extremely serious", Biju had referred to Rule 22(3) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which says if two or more candidates bear the same name, they shall be distinguished by the addition of their occupation or residence or in some other manner.