Lok Sabha polls 2024: Top leaders troop in Vidarbha

Mumbai: Top leaders and star campaigners of the political spectrum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be touring Vidarbha, which goes to polls in the first two phases.

Ten seats of the 48 in Maharashtra are located in Vidarbha region - Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Wardha, Ramtek (SC), Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Amravati (SC), Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim.

Modi is expected to address a rally in Kanhan in Nagpur district on 10 April, which would be his first rally during this poll campaign in the state.