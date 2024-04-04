JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Top leaders troop in Vidarbha

Ten seats of the 48 in Maharashtra are located in Vidarbha region - Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Wardha, Ramtek (SC), Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Amravati (SC), Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 06:34 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Top leaders and star campaigners of the political spectrum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be touring Vidarbha, which goes to polls in the first two phases.

Ten seats of the 48 in Maharashtra are located in Vidarbha region - Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Wardha, Ramtek (SC), Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Amravati (SC), Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim.

Modi is expected to address a rally in Kanhan in Nagpur district on 10 April, which would be his first rally during this poll campaign in the state.

Before that, on 6 April, BJP’s stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gondia.

Kharge is expected in Ramtek on 8-9 April.

While Rahul Gandhi is expected in Bhandara-Gondiya on 13 April, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in Chandrapur on 15 April.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 April 2024, 06:34 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT