Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Training guns at Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana says 'Mandi will teach a lesson to Congress' shehzadas'

Referring to Kangana, Singh had earlier said, "I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal to Bollywood because she knows nothing about people of Himachal."

In her rally, Kangana responded to the dig, saying, "Now they are saying that I am impure because I have come here after working in the film industry and I should first go and purify myself."

The actor said she found the remark offensive because by working in films she supported her family, educated her siblings, got her sister treated who was a victim of an acid attack, and made the state proud.

She compared Vikramaditya Singh, who comes from money, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, she said, "was born in a poor family and saw his mother struggle while growing up."

This is the reason he gave 33 per cent reservation to the women in Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabha, Kangana claimed.