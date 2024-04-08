Lok Sabha polls 2024: Wives of Nakul Nath, Scindia sweat it out in campaign for their poll victory

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who hails from a royal clan, and Priya Nath, wife of Congress leader Nakul Nath, who is one of the richest candidates, have been beating the extremely hot weather and reaching out to people to campaign for their spouses.