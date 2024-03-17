Lok Sabha polls: All you need to know about EC's 'Know Your Candidate' app

Know Your Candidate app - how it works and what are the features

The KYC app is available on Android and iOS platforms. To use it voters need to choose the election type and the constituency name to view the full list of nominations or they can look up a candidate by name as well. The app then gives information about said candidate's criminal antecedents if any.

Details of the cases filed against the candidates, their status, and the nature of the offenses will be detailed, the EC said on its website.

The EC site has QR codes which can be scanned to download the KYC app for both Android and iOS. Alternatively, users can visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the Know Your Candidate app.