Chandrababu Naidu confident of regaining Andhra Pradesh with overwhelming majority

Due to bifurcation in 2014, Andhra people had to suffer. But they suffered more under the YSR Congress rule.

"We don't want people to suffer any more. And we have to revive, rebuild Andhra Pradesh. That's why we joined together -- BJP, TDP and Jana Sena under the NDA umbrella," he said.

"We will fight, we will restore total normalcy, and also we will create a better future for the people of Andhra."