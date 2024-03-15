Eshwarappa to contest against Yediyurappa's son in Shimoga, slams BJP over 'dynasty politics'

Coming down heavily on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, he said, "You (Yediyurappa) have given tickets to your supporters. You will be held responsible for their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. If I face the polls as an independent candidate, the party must issue notice to me. If I win, the leaders will induct me into the party again in two months."

He also announced that he would extend support to PM Modi if he wins the Shimoga seat. "Let us work together to make Modi the prime minister. Caste politics has reached its peak now. People of all castes are calling me. If you take an oath that you will send me to Delhi, my efforts will serve a purpose."

Referring to Modi's remarks in the past, Eshwarappa said, "I still remember Modi used to criticise the Congress over dynasty politics. You must decide whether we should follow Modi's words or not. I am not against the prime minister. But this zeal must remain until the end of polls. I will be valued only if I win the Shimoga seat, and if not, they will criticise me. I have decided to enter the electoral fray, and I am determined to face the consequences. BJP must not remain under the control of one family. Instead, it must remain with workers."

Slamming Yediyurappa, he said "The former chief minister did everything to ensure that Shobha Karandlaje is given a ticket without fail. But he did not show the same kind of love towards my son Kantesh, despite promising him a ticket from the Haveri seat. What was the reason?"

He said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had suggested Kantesh's candidature in the election committee meeting. "Later, three names - Kantesh, Jagadish Shettar, and Bommai were sent to the Central election committee. But Bommai was given a ticket even when he was not keen to face the Lok Sabha polls. How did that happen?"

"What kind of justice is this? Should we remain silent now? Modi says power is exercised by one family in the Congress. But now I see that my party is under the control of one family. Should I keep quiet now?" he questioned.

Terming the party as his mother, he asked how he could remain silent when his mother was being "strangled to death". "Let Central leaders and people of the country decide. Yediyurappa had said that Kantesh would be made MLC. But this is false as he has never stuck to his word."