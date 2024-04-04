Manipur's displaced yearn for peace before polls

Kaleb Baite, a Kuki villager uprooted by conflict, sat in silence on a wooden bench with his wife Kimnei Lian at Moreh Government Higher Secondary School, where 79 Kuki-Zo people took shelter after their villages were allegedly attacked by the Meiteis on May 9. With the school’s reopening, nearly half of the displaced have been relocated. "We are waiting for the direction of our civil society organisations... If they ask us to vote, we will. If they ask us to abstain, we will stay away from polling," said Baite, a carpenter. It was Easter Sunday and the couple had just returned from church services. "We all prayed for the restoration of peace so that we can go back home and start our life afresh."