Modi Government 3.0 | Bandi Sanjay Kumar profile

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who comes from the numerically strong Munnuru Kapu social group in Telangana, has risen through the ranks in politics over the past few years.

Born on July 11, 1971, Sanjay was an RSS member and also an active member of Sangh's student wing ABVP. He rose up the ranks from a corporator in the Karimnagar municipality to represent the Lok Sabha segment.