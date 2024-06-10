Modi Government 3.0 | Bandi Sanjay Kumar profile

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who comes from the numerically strong Munnuru Kapu social group in Telangana, has risen through the ranks in politics over the past few years.
Born on July 11, 1971, Sanjay was an RSS member and also an active member of Sangh's student wing ABVP. He rose up the ranks from a corporator in the Karimnagar municipality to represent the Lok Sabha segment.
Sanjay surprised everyone with his win in the 2019 polls by securing 89,508 votes against his nearest rival, BRS (then TRS) candidate B Vinod Kumar. BRS was in power in the 2019 polls.
Though he lost from the Karimnagar Assembly segment in the last Assembly polls, he managed to win from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat in the just-concluded general elections. He had also increased his winning margin by recording a massive margin of 2,25, 509 votes against his nearest rival, a Congress candidate.
His appointment as BJP state unit chief in 2020 helped build momentum for the party in Telangana. However, he was replaced by Union minister G Kishan Reddy as state party chief in July last year.
Sanjay is also the BJP's national general secretary. He is seen as the BJP's Hindutva poster boy in Telangana.
Published 10 June 2024, 05:59 IST