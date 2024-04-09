Modi on verge of 'becoming dictator', 2024 polls could be India's last: Nirmala Sitharaman's husband

Not only did Dr Prabhakar rubbish the chances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term, he also claimed that the BJP will not be able to bag more than 230 seats. This comes at a time when the saffron party has set for itself a goal of 370 seats and a target of 400 for the NDA alliance.

Here are the top ten claims made by the Nirmala Sitharaman's husband in an interview that Sharma calls 'explosive'.

On being asked if 400 plus is a feasible number, Dr Prabhakar called these numbers a 'jumla' (trick) by the BJP, arguing that such statements make people discuss how many votes the BJP will get, rather than if they'll lose or win. He pointed out that the Electoral Bonds verdict is largely being discussed by the public and the moral ground of Modi's 'naa khaunga naa khane dunga' identity has collapsed.

Asserting that these elections encapsulate "Modi-BJP versus Indian citizens", Dr Prabhakar said that the BJP would find it "very difficult" to get even 220-230 seats, a far smaller target than the saffron party has set for itself. He went on to ay that it was difficult for those in power [the BJP] to understand the situation on the ground and cited Telangana's case, saying that the party would not even get one-two seats, despite it being certain of securing 10-17 seats.

Commenting on the reasons behind the failure he is so certain of, Dr Prabhakar believes that the impact of unemployment, inflation and the unrest in Manipur and Ladakh must not be underestimated. He also claimed that people from the urban areas are moving back to rural areas due to which the money that was allotted for MGNREGA for an entire year got exhausted within six months. "Indian youth is ready to go to Gaza, Russia, Ukraine despite knowing that their is an ongoing war and they might die. That is how serious unemployment is," he explained.

Dr Prabhakar declared that Modi government is "not democratic at all". On being asked if Modi was on the verge of becoming a dictator, he said, "yes I think so." To elaborate, he asked if there was any other democracy where 145 MPs have been suspended, or if there is any other country where a state has been "burning" for around a year [referring to Manipur] without mainstream media coverage. Neither does the PM go to the state nor do we hear the voice of Manipuris, he added, saying that the power of states has also been snatched.

He also criticised the government for not talking to farmers for even ten minutes before passing three laws even though agriculture is biggest sector in the country. "The farmers are protesting even now and we are not hearing about it. This does not happen in a democratic society," he said.

If Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, Dr Prabhakar announced that this would be last election of the country. The map of India and the Constitution will be completely changed. "What we hear about killing, sending people to Pakistan and things like this will then be heard from the Red Fort. It will no longer a whispering campaign... What is happening in Manipur and Ladakh will happen in the entire country inevitably."

If Modi gets 230 votes, there is no chance the BJP will form the government with an alliance because no other party will support Modi, Dr Prabhakar predicted.

Commenting on income inequality of India, Dr Prabhakar said the rise of Adani and forming of the Modi government have been parallel.

In case the Modi government secures victory in the 2024 elections, echoing their "agenda" of one country one election, one country one language, one country one religion and "everything one", we will be left with "one country one leader and one country one party."