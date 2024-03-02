BJP releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi, Shah from Gandhinagar

BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to again contest from his constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister has been named from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat. Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Kiren Rijiju are set to contest from Thiruvananthapuram and Arunachal West respectively.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded from Vidisha while another Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be contesting from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Smriti Irani has been fielded again from Amethi while Rajnath Singh will be fighting from Lucknow.

Actor Hema Malini will be again contesting from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

28 women, 27 SCs, 18 STs and 57 OBCs have been named in the first list of a total of 195 candidates.

More to follow...