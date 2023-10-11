Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash before Lok Sabha polls

By Shruti Srivastava, Siddhartha Singh and Ruchi Bhatia

Centre is considering a plan to boost cash support to small farmers by a third, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party to shore up support from a key voting bloc ahead of elections.

The government is weighing options to raise the annual direct cash transfer to small farmers to Rs 8,000 ($96) from Rs 6,000, according to two officials familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified as the matter is still under consideration.

If approved, the plan would cost the government an extra Rs 20,000 crore, according to the people, on top of the Rs 60,000 crore, budgeted for the program in the current fiscal year through March 2024.

Nanu Bhasin, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, declined to comment on the matter.