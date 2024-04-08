Nadda echoes Modi's charge of Congress manifesto bearing Muslim League imprint

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of pursuing appeasement politics and working against the majority community, as he asked the opposition party to make it clear as to who it intends to benefit by promising to raise the reservation cap from 50 per cent.

In a statement, he echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Congress' manifesto bears the imprint of the Muslim League, which had spearheaded the pre-independence movement for Pakistan.