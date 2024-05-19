Netai yearns for lasting peace amid fierce underlying political tensions ahead of LS polls

Echoing Roy’s statement, Asish Ghorai, a farmer, chipped in, stating, “There’s no need for any change here. Any effort to bring about a change would result in disruption of peace.”

While Roy and Ghorai advocated for the ruling TMC dispensation of the state, the fact remains that the Jhargram seat is currently held by the BJP after defeating the TMC in 2019, with the latter desperate to snatch it back when the constituency goes to polls on May 25.