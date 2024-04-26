'No change in vote counting process for elections,' SC junks pleas for 100% cross verification of VVPATs counts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea for 100% cross verification of VVPAT counts with EVMs or returning to ballot papers during the elections, saying blindly distrusting the system would lead to unwarranted scepticism.

"Our approach should be guided by evidence and reasons to allow space for meaningful improvements by nurturing a culture of trust and collaboration. By this, we can strengthen the foundation of our democracy and ensure that the voices and choices of all citizens are valued and respected. With each pillar fortifying our democracy, it stands as robust and resilient," the top court said.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta unanimously dismissed the petitions filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms and others.

The court, however, issued two directions that containers carrying the symbol loading unit should be sealed in the presence of polling agents and candidates and should be secured for a period of 45 days.

The Control Unit, Ballot Unit and VVPAT should be verified by engineers of the manufacturing companies post the result of the counting on a written request by a candidate to be made within 7 days of the declaration of results, the court said.

The expenses would be borne by the candidates making the request and in case the EVM is found to be tampered with the expenses should be refunded.

The bench said it passed the directions after going through the EVMs and VVPATs protocols.

The court also asked the Election Commission to examine if bar codes can be put in VVPATs, so that it can be counted by a machine.