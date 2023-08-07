OBC leaders' defection big worry for Samajwadi Party ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

On the other hand, Dara Singh Chauhan told PTI, "There are many reasons for leaving Samajwadi Party. OBCs have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Modi-Shah is giving respect to OBCs."

Chauhan, who was the Forest Minister in the first Yogi Adityanath government from 2017-2002, was elected MLA in 2022 on the Samajwadi Party symbol from the Ghosi Assembly seat in Mau district. He resigned from the assembly membership before joining the BJP.