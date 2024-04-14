On Siddaramaiah's home turf, PM Modi says Congress is 'sultan of tukde-tukde gang'

Mysuru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the Congress, on the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by stating that the Congress has become the "Sultan of the ‘tukde-tukde gang".

Without mentioning the name of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah throughout his speech, the Prime Minister added Congress leaders are forced to apologise to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, before uttering the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Modi was addressing a joint public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Maharaja College Ground, in Mysuru, in the presence of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, patriarch of the new partner of the NDA, the JD(S).

This is the first time, the stalwarts of the NDA partners have come on the same platform in Karnataka. Gowda’s son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, and grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and other JD(S) leaders were also present on the platform, besides BJP leaders such as former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Mandya MP A Sumalatha, who joined the BJP on April 5, was also present.