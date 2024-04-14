On Siddaramaiah's home turf, PM Modi says Congress is 'sultan of tukde-tukde gang'

Mysuru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the Congress, on the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by stating that the Congress has become the "Sultan of the ‘tukde-tukde gang".
Without mentioning the name of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah throughout his speech, the Prime Minister added Congress leaders are forced to apologise to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, before uttering the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
Modi was addressing a joint public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Maharaja College Ground, in Mysuru, in the presence of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, patriarch of the new partner of the NDA, the JD(S).
This is the first time, the stalwarts of the NDA partners have come on the same platform in Karnataka. Gowda’s son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, and grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and other JD(S) leaders were also present on the platform, besides BJP leaders such as former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Mandya MP A Sumalatha, who joined the BJP on April 5, was also present.
YKC Wadiyar, HDK
Scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the BJP candidate in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Deve Gowda's son, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya while S Balaraj is fighting from Chamarajanagar and Prajwal is contesting Hassan. All the NDA candidates were on the dais.
It has to be noted that Siddaramaiah has been camping in Mysuru for long durations, since the declaration of the tickets for Mysore-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar segments, to engineer the victory of Congress candidates.
Thus, the BJP, which had scheduled Modi’s road-show in Bengaluru Rural segment for Sunday, diverted it to Mysuru.
Disrespect
Speaking at the poll rally, PM Modi said earlier the Congress opposed the slogan of 'Vande Matharam and now even ‘Bharat Matha Ki Jai’ is opposed.
“The Congress is involved in dangerously dividing, partitioning and weakening Bharat. The Congress leaders defame and disrespect Bharat on foreign soil. The Congress rewards those who speak against Bharat. They have accepted the support of the political wing of a banned extremist organisation (Popular Front of India). I.N.D.I.A. partners, led by the Congress, are committed to eradicate Sanathan culture. They rejected the invitation for the consecration of Sri Balak Ram temple in Ayodhya, which united all citizens, being a 500-year dream come true. But, their hatred agenda for Bharat will be foiled, by Modi, with the people’s blessings,” he said
Mandya mention
The saffron flag issue of Keragodu in Mandya district also found a mention in PM Modi's speech.
He said, "Appeasement politics has reached its peak for vote-bank politics. Celebration of festival are being restricted. Religious flags are being brought down,” he said.
Black money
Taking a dig at the Grand Old party, PM Modi said that the Congress government in Karnataka has stopped welfare schemes for the people of various sections, to implement its five guarantees and to loot the treasury.
“Karnataka has become the ATM state for the Congress. Karnataka Congress leaders have supplied hundreds of crores of Rupees to the Congress, for the election in other states,” he alleged.
Stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha poll is not just for the next five years, Modi said, it is to fulfill the dream of ‘Viaksit Bharat’ of 2047, to mark the centenary celebration of Independence.
Benefits
Repeating the assurances of BJP’s manifesto, Modi said, it is Modi’s guarantee.
“Three crore houses will be built over the next five years, to provide shelter to all poor in Bharat. Free ration will continue for the poor, over the next five years. All senior citizens will get free healthcare, under Ayushman Bharat scheme. ‘Lakpathi Didi’ scheme will be extended to three crore women, from the present one crore women," he said.
HDD's blessings are divine
Heaping praise on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, PM Modi said H D Deve Gowda’s blessings are divine as he is the senior most leader of Bharat’s politics at present.
“Gowda’s guidance, besides that of another senior leader of Karnataka former CM B S Yediturappa, is valuable for the development of Bharat. Their guidance, along with the active participation of former CM H D Kumaraswamy, will put Karnataka on a development trajectory,” he said.