Opposition parties dub BJP manifesto as 'jumla patra', cite 'unfulfilled' promises

In a post on X, Yadav said, "When the public has already resolved to make I.N.D.I.A. bloc win and defeat BJP by choosing their bright future as an option, then BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is of no use." "People do not trust the manifesto nor the guarantee of those whose identity is lies and 'jumle' (rhetoric). How can those who did not fulfil their promises in the last ten years of rule talk of giving a guarantee of the future," the SP chief said.