Opposition parties say seven-phase polling intended to benefit BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray echoed Kharge's sentiments, stating that the lengthy election schedule was intended to allow the anti-ruling party sentiment among people to dissipate.

With Maharashtra going to polls in five phases, another party leader, Sanjay Raut, remarked that several new developments were occurring under the Modi regime. NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto expressed his thoughts on 'X', questioning the reasoning behind the five phases in Maharashtra: "What is the BJP trying to do? Is this fear or EVM?"

The Trinamool Congress found "no valid reason" for holding elections in seven phases for the 42 seats in West Bengal, while alleging that the Election Commission did not take into account the state government's suggestion of holding the elections in either a single phase or two phases in the state.

"We wanted a single or twin-phase Lok Sabha election in the state. Our view was that a multiple-phase election helps political parties with deeper pockets and gives them an advantage over others," Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in Kolkata.

However, Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is a critic of the Trinamool, supported the seven-phase polls in the state, saying it was necessary to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

In the 2019 elections, which were conducted in seven phases, the interval between the first and last phases was 39 days. This duration has now extended to 44 days for the 2024 elections. Five years ago, the model code of conduct was in effect for at least 75 days, while this time, it will be in place for 80 days until the counting day on June 4.

The gap between the first and last phases of the 2024 polls is only surpassed by the first general elections in 1951-52, which spanned over five months.

Indeed, the duration between the phases of general elections has varied over the years. In the second general election in 1957, it spanned over 19 days, which reduced to seven days in 1962 and further down to five days in 1967. This interval increased to ten days in 1971 but decreased again to five days in 1977 and four days in 1980. Subsequently, the 1984 and 1989 elections also had polling durations of five days each.

In the 1991 elections, the first phase of polling commenced on May 20, with the third and final phase taking place on June 15, resulting in a gap of 27 days. Subsequently, in 1996, the gap increased to 34 days, only to be reduced to eight days in 1998.

The gap between the first and last phases of polling in 1999 was 32 days, while it was 22 days in 2004, 28 days in 2009, and 36 days in 2014.