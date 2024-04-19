Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 62% polling in Phase 1 amid violence in Manipur, West Bengal & shutdown call in Nagaland

New Delhi: Over 62 per cent of 16.63 crore voters cast their votes in 102 constituencies on Friday, as India embarked on a mammoth exercise to elect a new Lok Sabha amid incidents of shooting and intimidation in ethnic-strife hit Manipur, sporadic clashes in West Bengal and shut down call leading to none turning up for voting in six districts of Nagaland.

There were allegations of glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as well as deletion of names from voters' list without intimation during the polling, which started at 7 AM and ended 11 hours later except for a few owing to security and other reasons. Angry voters in Manipur also damaged EVMs

On the positive side, the election also saw seven members of Shompen tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) of Great Nicobar Islands, voting for the first time while voters in 56 villages of Bastar voted in a polling booth in their village for the first time.

The Election Commission said the polling in the first of the seven phased polls was “largely peaceful” with voters braving the summer sun to seal the fate of 1,625 candidates, including prominent leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Kanimozhi, Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupendra Yadav.

The second phase of voting for 89 seats in 13 states and union territories will be held on April 26 and the seventh and last phase will be on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.