PM-led panel to appoint 2 election commissioners by March 15

Sources said the government has intimated members of the selection panel led by the Prime Minister about holding a meeting 'tentatively' on March 15. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and leader of the largest Opposition party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are the members of the panel.

Before the selection panel meets, a search committee under the Law Minister will first prepare two separate panels of five names each for the two posts for consideration of the Prime Minister-led committee.

While the initial invite for the meeting is for finding Pandey’s replacement, the panel's agenda may be revised to include choosing two commissioners. Sources said Chowdhury will land in Delhi on March 13 and the meeting could even take place on March 14. The schedule for the Lok Sabha election is likely to be announced only after new Commissioners are chosen.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters one should wait to see what Goes does in the next few days citing the example of Justice Abhijit Ganguly resigning as a Judge with Kolkata High Court to join the BJP next day. "It shows that the BJP has appointed people with such a mindset. Now the EC has resigned, let us wait for some time to see what he does," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought to link Goel's resignation with Bengal. "I salute Arun Goel for not succumbing to pressure by Delhi leaders and his top bosses in connection with West Bengal Lok Sabha polls and force deployment. It proved what the Modi government wanted to do in the name of election. They want to loot votes," she added.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the resignation raises three questions. "Did he actually resign over differences with the Chief Election Commissioner or with the Modi Government, which does the front-seat driving for all supposedly independent institutions? Or did he resign for personal reasons?" he said.

"Or did he, like the Calcutta High Court Judge a few days back, resign to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket," Ramesh said on 'X'.