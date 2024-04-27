Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi hell-bent on 'revenge' after Karnataka 'rejected' him in assembly polls, says Congress

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "Ever since Mr Modi was rejected decisively by the people of Karnataka in the 2023 assembly elections, he has been hell-bent on taking his revenge."

First, Modi tried to 'sabotage' the Anna Bhagya food security scheme but the Congress government was unshaken and launched a direct cash transfer scheme for the 4.49 crore beneficiaries, Ramesh said.