PM Modi to address poll rally in Meerut on Sunday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to be present

A BJP leader said, "After the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi is starting his election campaign in the state from the constituency of Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram and is highly respected."

The party's state General Secretary Anoop Gupta has been given the responsibility of coordinating the prime minister's rally. A senior BJP leader said that apart from Meerut, people from nearby Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies will also participate in the rally on Sunday.