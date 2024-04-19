Polling booths in eastern Nagaland wear deserted look amid shutdown call

Kohima: Six districts of eastern Nagaland wore a deserted look on Friday as people stayed indoors following an indefinite shutdown call by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), an apex body of the seven tribal organisations of the area, to press for its demand for a separate state.

Sources said while the situation is peaceful, there is no movement of any person or vehicles except that of the district administration and other emergency services.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland Awa Loring said election officials are stationed in the 738 polling stations in the six districts of the region.