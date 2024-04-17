Rahul Gandhi hits campaign trail in Karnataka, holds first rally in Mandya

Mandya: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched his first rally in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha election 2024 here, at 'sugar city' Mandya, highlighting the party's assurances like 'Pehli naukri pakki' for the youths, one lakh financial support for women and resolving farmers issues, on Wednesday.

It is his first visit to the state to meet the public after the poll schedule was announced a month ago.

Addressing more than 10,000 people on the premises of Mandya University, Rahul Gandhi said, that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a fight between two ideologies.

While Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is fighting for the Indian Constitution and democracy, the BJP and RSS are trying to finish off democracy and the Constitution of the country.