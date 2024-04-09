Raj Thackeray's MNS announces 'unconditional support' to Maha Yuti govt, PM Modi for LS polls

Mumbai: In a strategic move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While it became clear that MNS would not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Raj asked party leaders and workers to prepare for the subsequent 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Raj is the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and estranged cousin of his mentor’s son Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) as the original party is controlled by Eknath Shinde, who is the Maharashtra Chief Minister.