Raj Thackeray's MNS announces 'unconditional support' to Maha Yuti govt, PM Modi for LS polls

Mumbai: In a strategic move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
While it became clear that MNS would not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Raj asked party leaders and workers to prepare for the subsequent 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections.
Raj is the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and estranged cousin of his mentor’s son Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) as the original party is controlled by Eknath Shinde, who is the Maharashtra Chief Minister.
“I extend unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Raj said addressing a mammoth rally at the historic Shivaji Park coinciding with Gudi Padwa festivities.
It means that Maha Yuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and its smaller allies would get support of MNS team during the Lok Sabha polls - and effectively means that he is part of the NDA.
“However, I want to tell all MNS workers…with full force, start preparations for the Vidhan Sabha polls,” said Raj amid thunderous applause.
Once an admirer of the Gujarat model, Raj was highly critical of Modi and his close aide Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, now it is a complete departure after five years.
Last month, Raj and his son Amit Thackeray met Shah in New Delhi after having back to back meetings with BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
Fadnavis immediately welcomed the decision. “I am very grateful to MNS chief Raj Thackeray for supporting the grand alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Let us all be determined with full strength to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people,” he said, adding that Raj believes in the leadership of Modi to realize the dream of a developed India and building a strong Maharashtra.
(Published 09 April 2024, 15:27 IST)