Rama Rajya will be back in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu

Expressing confidence that the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena will come to power in the southern state, the TDP supremo alleged that Reddy is misleading people regarding the recent “pebble” (stone) attack on him.

Further, he alleged that the killing of Jagan's paternal uncle (Y S Vivekananda Reddy) was also a big theatrical work with which he again tried to gain public sympathy.

Though the NDA alliance partners do not have money like Reddy, Naidu noted that the partners have credibility and follow ethical values.

Exhorting that assets should be created with hard work, he alleged that Reddy is squeezing the “blood of people even through the sale of liquor”.

He asserted that if Andhra Pradesh has to move on a progressive path, the NDA alliance should come to power and exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister with 400 seats.

Wishing for the southern state to emerge on top of the county, he observed that it will be possible only if NDA forms the government here.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.