Ready to eat humble pie: Prashant Kishor accepts poll predictions went for a toss

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has accepted that his predictions regarding the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been wrong and he is ready to eat the humble pie.
In an interview with India Today, Kishor said, "Yes, I and pollsters like me got it wrong. We are ready to eat the humble pie."
The poll strategist had predicted that the BJP would emerge victorious in the elections with a result similar to the 2019 elections when they had secured about 300 seats.
Kishor's predictions flipped as the BJP couldn't manage to secure even 300 seats. After NDA won with a far greater number, the BJP in coalition has managed to retain the majority.
On asked if he would continue to predict numbers in future elections, Kishor said, "No, I would not get into the number of seats in elections anymore."
According to India Today, he said, "I had put my assessment in front of you and I have to admit on camera that the assessment that I did was wrong in terms of numbers by a big 20 per cent. We were saying BJP would get somewhere close to 300 and they got 240. But I had earlier said that there was a little anger, but no widespread discontent against Narendra Modi."
He explained saying, "I had also said that there was no positive clamor from the opposition and that is why a status quo is being created with some geographical expansion in the east and south. Now, obviously, we have been proved wrong. But if you just go beyond the numbers, it's not that wrong. Because ultimately, they got 36 per cent vote share, which is the status quo. 0.7 per cent down in terms of vote share."
According to the publication, Kishor said, "As a strategist, I should not have got into numbers. I never used to. It is just in the last two years that I have made the mistake of getting into the numbers -- once during the Bengal Assembly election and now in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, if you remove the numbers, everything that I said was right."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.