Ready to eat humble pie: Prashant Kishor accepts poll predictions went for a toss

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has accepted that his predictions regarding the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been wrong and he is ready to eat the humble pie.

In an interview with India Today, Kishor said, "Yes, I and pollsters like me got it wrong. We are ready to eat the humble pie."

The poll strategist had predicted that the BJP would emerge victorious in the elections with a result similar to the 2019 elections when they had secured about 300 seats.

Kishor's predictions flipped as the BJP couldn't manage to secure even 300 seats. After NDA won with a far greater number, the BJP in coalition has managed to retain the majority.

On asked if he would continue to predict numbers in future elections, Kishor said, "No, I would not get into the number of seats in elections anymore."