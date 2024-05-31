Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Punjab discourse hinges on pain of Operation Blue Star

Chandigarh: Over a hundred big posters showing the images of the shattered Golden Temple in Amritsar post the Operation Blue Star in 1984 have come up in Punjab's Faridkot, some 230 km from the capital city Chandigarh. At the entrance of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, in the revered Golden Temple, a replica of the damaged structure has been prominently placed for visitors to rekindle their memories about the military action.