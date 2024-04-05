Remember who won in 2004: Rahul says Lok Sabha polls 'much closer' than media portrayal

Remember who won 2004, after 'India Shining' campaign: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress campaigner-in-chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the Lok Sabha battle is "much closer than what media propagates", as he recalled the BJP's unsuccessful 'India Shining' blitzkrieg in 2004 and said one should remember who won 20 years ago.

Addressing the media after the launch of the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, he said this election is between those who are trying to destroy the Constitution and democracy in the country and those who are trying to protect them.

He said the Congress has placed itself to work for people and once they win this fight, they will take all steps to look after the interests of the vast majority of people in the country. "We are not a nation of monopolies, we are a country where there is fair competition among businesses," he said.