Homeelectionsindia

Samajwadi Party, Congress to jointly contest Lok Sabha polls in UP; 'Off to a good start,' says Akhilesh Yadav

More details to follow.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 08:35 IST

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday said it has stitched an alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

"Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats… This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'India' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Ashok Gehlot was in touch with Akhilesh, and when there is a formula, they will announce the final outcome soon.

(Published 27 January 2024, 08:35 IST)
