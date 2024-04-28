Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Samajwadi Party sheds Muslim-Yadav tag to accommodate OBCs in UP

To blunt the accusation of being the ‘Yadav-centric’ party, SP has this time not given tickets to anyone from the community outside the immediate family. While Akhilesh and his wife Dimple Yadav are contesting from Kannauj and Manipuri, respectively, the three other cousins, Aditya, Akshay, and Dharmendra, are in the fray from Badaun, Firozabad, and Azamgarh.