Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DH Exclusive: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar says Sandeshkhali changed women's views about TMC

Yes. With so much poverty and joblessness in West Bengal, the dole programmes do have an appeal and they do give political dividends too, but only to an extent. People of West Bengal are now realising that they were getting the benefits of the programmes introduced by the government, but the TMC is taking away their right to freely express their views against rampant corruption, which also failed to create a conducive atmosphere for setting up new industries and create job opportunities. The ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme may be giving Rs 1000 to a woman every month, but her husband may have to spend months after months in Karnataka or other states in search of livelihood. In many cases, TMC’s local leaders exploit women with the promise of ensuring the benefits of the schemes. When we come to power in West Bengal, we will launch the ‘Annapurnar Bhandar’ scheme and give Rs 3000 per month to every woman and at the same time we will also take steps to create jobs through rapid industrialisation.