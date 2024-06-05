Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Shobha, Prabha, Priyanka: The 3 women from Karnataka in 18th Lok Sabha

“There has been an underrepresentation of women from Karnataka in parliament. This has historically been the case. We can have no better evidence that without the law that mandates women’s reservation, it is evident that even after 75 years of independence, after 18 Lok Sabha elections, we simply have not achieved political equality for women. Political parties have failed to discipline themselves into genuine representation. If they had, they would be fielding women in proportion to the population,” political activist Tara Krishnaswamy said.